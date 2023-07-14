For those who missed it, we put together an entire guide on how to try other wireless carriers for free. Companies like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T (through Cricket) have made it really easy to tryout another network without cost and then make the switch if you find a better experience.

Unfortunately at the time we posted that guide, Cricket Wireless was only offering its free trial service to iPhone users. That has now changed as of this week. The time has come for Android users to test AT&T’s network through Cricket.

If interested, the process is a bit odd compared to the other free trials, but it’s still free. Cricket is making Android users grab a tryCricket app, follow a few steps, and then request a physical SIM card that will be mailed to let you access their network. The other carriers (Verizon and T-Mobile) are doing this through eSIM and it takes minutes to get up and running. I’m not sure the reason Cricket can’t do the same, but here we are.

The free trial requires you to have an Android phone running Android 12 or higher. Once activated, you’ll have 14 days of free service and 3GB of data to consume on the Cricket (AT&T) network. Unlimited talk and text are included.

If interested, grab that link below and get started within the app.

Google Play Link: tryCricket by Cricket Wireless

