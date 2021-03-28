Droid Life

Galaxy S21 Ultra is $200 Off and You Get $250 in Credit for Accessories

Galaxy S21 Ultra, Phantom Silver

The final day of Samsung’s Discover Spring Event is here and the final daily deal is a good one. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a straight $200 off, plus they’ll give you up to $250 in credit to spend on all the accessories to go with it. This is a good one.

OK, so there are a couple of things here you need to be aware of. The $200-off discount is only valid on the Phantom Silver model (sorry, matte black fans). Also, the $250 in credits is only there if you don’t trade-in a phone and instead just use the $200-off price. That would mean a Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Silver for $999.99 and an extra $250 to buy watches and earbuds and what not.

Through this deal, Samsung is discounting a number of accessories, so that $250 in credits goes further than you might think. It could mean a Galaxy Watch 3 LTE for $65 or not paying a penny for 2 pairs of Galaxy Buds Live.

The other side of this deal is to take the $200 off and trade-in a phone. Samsung will still give you up to $700 off depending on the phone you trade, like a Galaxy S20 or Note 20. They’ll still give you $550 for a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 too. However, if you go the trade-in route, the credit value to spend on accessories drops to $100.

The better deal is obviously for those with a good phone to trade, as it significantly drops the price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But look, not everyone has a good phone to trade and might want to get a free watch with their S21 Ultra. Either way, this is the final day of this sales event, so make that decision right away.

