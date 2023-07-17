Amazon’s Prime Day ended a week ago and yet, there are still deals to be had that appear to have carried over. A phone like the Pixel 7, which is such a great combination of size and features, is back down to one of its best prices ever.

The Pixel 7 from Google is $499 again, so you are saving $100 off on one of the best Pixel phones ever released. Assuming your usage doesn’t melt the battery before 5PM, there is so much to like about this device.

Google tossed in an excellent camera setup, powered it with Tensor G2 and optimized the heck out of the software, and continues to improve the phone every few months with Pixel Feature Drops. The Pixel 7 still has years of updates ahead of it, including a big one to Android 14 in a few weeks. Our review takes you through all of those details and more.

Amazon has the $100 off deal on all storage sizes, so go nuts if you want.

Amazon Deal Link