After releasing a large quarterly platform update and Pixel Feature Drop in June that brought new features and plenty of bug fixes, the July Pixel update is now ready as one of the final Android 13 updates. It is expected to be somewhat minor in comparison to last month’s and should set us up nicely for the soon-to-be-released Android 14.

Go ahead and prepare your Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a for an update. If you own a Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet, well, those should see their first updates as well. It might be time for a minor update, but that’s big news – new Pixel devices receiving updates! My Pixel Tablet is receiving a 23.27MB update as I type this. Others with Pixel phones are seeing it too.

For those in the Android Beta Program, you are not likely to receive an update. When you are in that program, you are on a different software track.

July Google Pixel update builds

Global

Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 5: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 6: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 7: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230705.001

Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230705.001.C1

Pixel Tablet: TQ3A.230705.001.B4

Pixel Watch: RWDC.230705.001

Verizon

Pixel 7: TQ3A.230705.001.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001.A1

Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230705.001.A1

Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230705.001.B1

T-Mobile

Pixel 6: TQ3A.230705.001.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230705.001.A1

Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230705.001.A1

Japan

Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230705.001.C2

July Google Pixel update bug fixes

No major bug fixes to report on any device outside of the Pixel Tablet. For Google’s biggest screen, they list the following:

Battery & Charging: General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions

General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions User Interface: Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notification text to display behind unlock UI elements

Again, Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: