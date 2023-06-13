The June Google Pixel update is here, and yes, it is also the June Pixel Feature Drop and a Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) that so many have been beta testing. This is a large update that not only includes tons of bug fixes, there is a good list of new features headed to your Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a as well.

Prepare for the last big Android 13 update before Android 14 shows up later this summer!

As far as we know, this update should arrive on everyone’s Pixel phone that is still supported by Google. That list includes the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or Pixel 7a. If you are in the Android 13 QPR3 Beta program, you will need to unenroll from the Android Beta Program in order to receive this. We shouldn’t see another Android 13 Beta because Android 14 is what’s next.

Google says to expect rollout of this update to start today and continue “over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.”

The rest of the June Google Pixel update details can be found below, including specifics on builds for your phone, where to find all of the bug fixes, and more.

June Google Pixel update builds

Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 5: TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 6: TQ3A.230605.010

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230605.010

Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230605.010

Pixel 7: TQ3A.230605.012

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230605.012

Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230605.012

June Google Pixel update bug fixes

As noted above, there are going to be dozens of bug fixes in this update since it’s a QPR build. We have a separate post for all of that info, which you’ll find here.