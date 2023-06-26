Last week, Google sent out the June update to remaining Pixel smartphones, albeit a tad behind schedule. Shortly thereafter and over the weekend, that’s when the complaints started to pile up.

Users on both reddit and Google’s own support forum are reporting battery drain and overheating issues, with this month now likely feeling like deja vu for Pixel phone owners. In May, users were saying the exact same thing following the monthly update, with Google having to make an announcement on it and sending out a fix.

Last time, Google’s fix required no work from the user, meaning it was a backend thing that the company was able to tweak themselves. This time around, it seems safe to bet that it could be something similar, but we have no idea until Google acknowledges the issue. Considering there is a growing list of complaints, Google will almost certainly address it.

DL readers, has your Pixel phone been affected by these overheating and battery drain issues following the June update? We want to know about it.