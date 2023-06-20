Google Rolling Out Tardy Pixel June Updates

Certain Pixel device owners may have spotted that their device wasn’t updated to the latest June patch along with others this month. It’s a case we’ve seen happen before, but now for some good news. For those who were missing the update, it appears Google is now rolling out the missing updates.

From what we can, Google has released the June update to models of the Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. You’ll know you’re on the latest build if your supported Pixel device is running one of the builds listed below.

June Google Pixel update builds

Pixel 4a: TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 5: TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ3A.230605.011

Pixel 6: TQ3A.230605.010.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230605.010.A1

Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230605.010.A1

Pixel 7: TQ3A.230605.012.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230605.012.A1

Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230605.012.A1

This is a good update. We have everything that’s new listed right here, but the big stuff includes a huge list of bug fixes, emoji and cinematic wallpapers, macro focus video, smarter haptics for select devices, and much more.

Thank you for your patience, Pixel owners.