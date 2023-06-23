Samsung, reigning King of Android Updates by our count, is shipping out the June security patch to the Galaxy S20 lineup. That lineup consists of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The changelog for each device notes the same exact thing. “The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches on your device,” it says. If we have any S20 lineup owners who install this update and spot anything new, please feel free to let us know in the comments.

Here are the updated build numbers.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S20 – G981VSQU5HWF5

– G981VSQU5HWF5 Galaxy S20+ – G986USQU4HWF5

– G986USQU4HWF5 Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988USQU4HWF5

Updates, yay!

// Verizon