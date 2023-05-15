Pixel owners across the web are reporting battery drain issues following the May security patch update. Users on both reddit and Google’s own product support forums are detailing cases of overheating devices with severe battery drain.

It’s hard to say exactly which devices are affected, but as of right now, we’re seeing reports of issues with the entire Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lineups. The culprit is believed to be the actual Google app itself, though, reverting to past versions of the app is not fixing the issue.

On Google’s support forum, the company has yet to comment on the issue, but there is currently no shortage of “product experts” attempting to lend a hand to owners. As of right now, just under 800 people have noted that they are experiencing the same issue, so it’s safe to say this isn’t some random issue for a very limited number of users.

We will keep you posted on this, but in the meantime, anyone here also experiencing any issues following the May security patch update? Let us know!

// reddit | Google Support | Engadget