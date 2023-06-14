Android 14 Beta 3.1 Update Drops on Pixel Phones

We are a week removed from the Android 14 Beta 3 dropping and an update to Beta 3.1 is here to take care of a couple of bug fixes. Google is pushing out the update right away, so go grab it, Pixel phone owners.

The Android 14 Beta 3.1 update only includes two noteworthy bug fixes and is labeled as “minor.” Google is fixing a fingerprint unlock bug and one related to platform compatibility issues involving mapping SDKs. This is the bug that was showing you regular app crashes.

The update is available already in both OTA and factory image form. The over-the-air version should start shortly if it hasn’t by the time you read this.

Android 14 Beta 3.1 Release Info

Release date: June 14, 2023

Build: UPB3.230519.014

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2023

Google Play services: 23.18.15

Android 14 Beta 3.1 Bug Fixes

Fixed issues where Fingerprint Unlock was either unavailable or unusable on some devices. (Issue #284360298, Issue #284529436, Issue #284436572)

Fixed platform compatibility issues that were affecting mapping SDKs, which caused dependent apps to crash in some cases.

How to get Android 14 Beta 3.1 on your Pixel

I’d imagine that most of you have downloaded Android 14 Beta to your Pixel phone at this point if you are at all into testing new software. So if you already have it, the updates should be flowing shortly to the Pixel 4a 5G up through the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a. For those not sure how to get this latest 3.1 update, let’s talk about that.

The Android 14 Beta 3.1 is available to:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 14 Beta 3.1 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 14 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 14 Beta 3.1 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 14 Beta build: If you are already on an Android 14 beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 3.1 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

