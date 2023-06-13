Google Has Over 30 Bug Fixes In June Pixel Update

June’s Pixel Feature Drop has arrived, and alongside it, Google has released a massive list of bug fixes for its Pixel line of phones.
In total, there are over 30 fixes for Pixel, with a few of the highlights being improved Bluetooth stability (always good), battery and thermal fixes, improved camera stability, and a massive list of fixes for the UI in general. You’ll have to grab a drink and snack, then have at the list below.
If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, many of what’s list below affects your phone, so be sure to read carefully.
Google June Pixel Update Fixes and Improvements
Audio
- Fix for issue occasionally causing echo or audible feedback when using wired headphones *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing some voices to be suppressed in VOIP calls made using certain apps *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing call audio to transfer between phone and paired devices
Battery & Charging
- General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions
- Improvements for battery usage while using the front camera in certain apps or conditions *[2]
Bluetooth
- General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions
- Improvements for connection stability with certain Bluetooth LE headsets or accessories
Camera
- General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue causing display brightness level to adjust when switching between user profiles
Framework
- Improvements for Work profile account syncing or connection between certain apps
Sensors
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing NFC from triggering until device is restarted
System
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions
Telephony
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing eSIM from activating in certain conditions *[2]
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions
User Interface
- Add option to disable animation for PIN entry on lockscreen
- Fix for issue causing app titles to occasionally appear truncated or cut off in the app drawer
- Fix for issue causing certain grouped notifications to appear rounded at the corners
- Fix for issue causing tinting or shading over app drawer in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to become unresponsive after quickly locking and unlocking
- Fix for issue occasionally causing keyboard to appear when navigating to home screen
- Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notifications to overlap with lock icon
- Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to display a charging status when device isn’t plugged into a charger
- Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications area to appear hidden or blank in notification shade
- Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to overlay outside the bounds of the notification shade
- Fix for issue occasionally causing volume controls pane to cut off at the bottom of the screen
- Fix for issue occasionally causing wallpaper to disappear when opening or closing notification shade
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from displaying when notification shade is expanded
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing mobile network icon from displaying in status bar
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Settings buttons to respond to touch input
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Settings from expanding when swiping down
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing work profile account onboarding to begin during first setup
- Fix for to improve lock screen touch sensitivity or response in certain conditions
Wi-Fi
- General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions *[3]
Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.
- [1] Included on Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5a
- [2] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
- [3] Included on Pixel 7a
