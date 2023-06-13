Google Has Over 30 Bug Fixes In June Pixel Update

June’s Pixel Feature Drop has arrived, and alongside it, Google has released a massive list of bug fixes for its Pixel line of phones.

In total, there are over 30 fixes for Pixel, with a few of the highlights being improved Bluetooth stability (always good), battery and thermal fixes, improved camera stability, and a massive list of fixes for the UI in general. You’ll have to grab a drink and snack, then have at the list below.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, many of what’s list below affects your phone, so be sure to read carefully.

Google June Pixel Update Fixes and Improvements

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing echo or audible feedback when using wired headphones *[1]

Fix for issue occasionally causing some voices to be suppressed in VOIP calls made using certain apps *[2]

Fix for issue occasionally preventing call audio to transfer between phone and paired devices

Battery & Charging

General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions

Improvements for battery usage while using the front camera in certain apps or conditions *[2]

Bluetooth

General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions

Improvements for connection stability with certain Bluetooth LE headsets or accessories

Camera

General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing display brightness level to adjust when switching between user profiles

Framework

Improvements for Work profile account syncing or connection between certain apps

Sensors

Fix for issue occasionally preventing NFC from triggering until device is restarted

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Telephony

Fix for issue occasionally preventing eSIM from activating in certain conditions *[2]

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

User Interface

Add option to disable animation for PIN entry on lockscreen

Fix for issue causing app titles to occasionally appear truncated or cut off in the app drawer

Fix for issue causing certain grouped notifications to appear rounded at the corners

Fix for issue causing tinting or shading over app drawer in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing device to become unresponsive after quickly locking and unlocking

Fix for issue occasionally causing keyboard to appear when navigating to home screen

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notifications to overlap with lock icon

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to display a charging status when device isn’t plugged into a charger

Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications area to appear hidden or blank in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to overlay outside the bounds of the notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing volume controls pane to cut off at the bottom of the screen

Fix for issue occasionally causing wallpaper to disappear when opening or closing notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from displaying when notification shade is expanded

Fix for issue occasionally preventing mobile network icon from displaying in status bar

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Settings buttons to respond to touch input

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Settings from expanding when swiping down

Fix for issue occasionally preventing work profile account onboarding to begin during first setup

Fix for to improve lock screen touch sensitivity or response in certain conditions

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions *[3]



Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.