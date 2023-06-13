Fitbit is getting in on the Feature Drop excitement this week, announcing many new things for its line of fitness devices. Not each device is getting the same features, but we’ve made it as clear as possible below on which device is getting what.

Taking what looks like a page out of WHOOP’s book, all Fitbit watches and trackers are getting a Daily Readiness score, which is a numerical value placed on how the device interprets your body should feel. This score will let you know if you should prioritize rest versus shooting for a PR on your deadlift.

Sense 2 and Versa 4 users are getting a new menstrual health tile for easily logging periods and tracking cycles. Those same device owners, along with Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3 owners can now receive notifications in more languages, such as texts in Hindi, caller ID in Arabic, and calendar events in Vietnamese.

If you’re more of an appearance over substance cat, Fitbit is introducing four new clock faces on the Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3 devices. “Choose from sleek and stylish to sporty designs packed with health stats to see all your progress with a simple glance,” Google notes in its press release.

To go with these new faces, Sense 2 and Versa 4 owners are getting the ability to change their watch face via a long press on the home screen.

Be on the lookout for these updates to begin rolling out now.