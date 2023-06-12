Pixel Watch Gets a Fluffy $70 Discount

The Google Pixel Watch has picked up a fresh round of discounts this week as we approach the day to celebrate fathers. Both Bluetooth and LTE models are on sale, with the biggest price drop hitting the cellular connected versions.

Buying a Pixel Watch today means paying as little as $299 for the Bluetooth version or $329 for the LTE model. That $50 discount is one we see regularly, but a $70 price reduction is one of the bigger discounts in the life of Google’s first smartwatch.

Of course, you may hesitate to jump on this sale knowing that a Pixel Watch 2 is rumored for release alongside the Pixel 8 line later this year. We still haven’t seen a ton of evidence to support such a launch outside of rumors, but it could be a noteworthy upgrade if the reports are true. Google has apparently decided to ditch Samsung’s wearable chips for the next generation Pixel Watch in favor of Qualcomm’s.

So you have a decision to make – take the discounted Pixel Watch now or wait to see if the Pixel Watch 2 is a big enough upgrade. I would try to give you advice on that, but again, there isn’t a lot of info about a Pixel Watch 2 really launching. The original Pixel Watch is a really solid watch that Tim keeps wearing and I wore religiously for many months. We’ve talked about it a lot, including in our review.

All of your favorite retailers have this deal, so find one where you’ve got an unused gift card to finish off.

Pixel Watch Deal Links: