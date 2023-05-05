A new report is making it look like Google has a serious year of hardware inbound. We were already looking forward to the Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Tablet, but let’s go ahead and add the Pixel Watch 2 to the list for 2023.

According to a source of 9to5Google, Google intends to launch the new Wear OS-powered smartwatch alongside the Pixel 8 lineup later this year. If Google sticks to its usual release schedule, that means we can expect the Pixel Watch 2 to launch sometime around October.

No specifics on the watch were shared, but let’s have fun and guess what we might see. In terms of how we’d upgrade the Pixel Watch experience, there honestly isn’t much we would change. Yes, battery life could be a bit better, but I wouldn’t want to sacrifice its amazing size. For those in need of a bigger battery, we can launch a larger size option. That’s an easy fix. Let’s also add in a processor from this decade. That’s also easy.

What else would you like to see from the Pixel Watch 2?

// 9to5Google