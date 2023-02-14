Google announced the addition of two new photo collage options inside of Google Photos today, both featuring hearts, which is perfect timing considering it’s Valentine’s Day here in the US. Oh, you didn’t forget, did you? You better get some flowers and try to score a last minute dinner reservation at Dorsia.

To access these new collage options, you’ll either need a Pixel phone or a Google One account. I suppose that means these are semi-excloos collage options. Neat. With them, you can combine photos of you are your partner, or heck, even photos of you with your beloved pet. Both are totally viable options.

Go check ’em out inside Google Photos starting today.

