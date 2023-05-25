Android 14 Beta 2.1: New Pixel Update Dropped, Fixes 8 Big Bugs

Fresh off the Android 14 Beta 2 hitting Pixel phones at I/O a couple of weeks back, Google is now pushing out Android 14 Beta 2.1. This beta update is all about the bug fixes as we continue this push toward a stable update at the end of the summer.

Google is addressing issues like system stability bugs that were causing apps or devices to freeze and crash, one that showed 0% battery at all times, and another one causing weird audio disruptions from the speakers. There’s plenty to know below about this update, including the full bug list below and how to get updated.

Android 14 Beta 2.1 Release Info

Release date: May 25, 2023

Build: UPB2.230407.019

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2023

Google Play services: 23.15.16

Android 14 Beta 2.1 Bug Fixes

Fixed more issues that could cause the battery percentage to display as 0% regardless of the actual charge level of the device. (Issue #281890661)

Fixed issues that sometimes caused audio disruptions with the device’s speakers. (Issue #282020333), (Issue #281926462), (Issue #282558809)

Fixed system stability issues that could cause apps or the device to freeze or crash. (Issue #281108515)

Fixed an issue with always-on-display mode when using a device with Android Auto. (Issue #282184174)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Photos app to crash when trying to open certain photos.

Fixed an issue where, while gesture navigation was enabled for a device, putting a video into picture-in-picture mode in the Google TV app made the picture-in-picture window disappear, even though playback continued and audio could still be heard.

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Contacts app to crash when managing account settings.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the Google Messages app did not display for notifications when always-on-display mode was enabled.

How to get Android 14 Beta 2.1 on your Pixel

I’d imagine that most of you have downloaded Android 14 Beta to your Pixel phone at this point if you are at all into testing new software. So if you already have it, the updates should be flowing shortly to the Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 Pro. For those not sure how to get this latest 2.1 update, let’s talk about that.

The Android 14 Beta 2.1 is available to:

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a (maybe soon?)

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 14 Beta 2.1 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 14 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 14 Beta 2.1 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 14 Beta build: If you are already on an Android 14 beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 2.1 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

Get it, friends.

Related Android 14 “What’s New” posts: