The stretched out teaser campaign for Nothing Phone 2 continues, this time with Carl Pei doing an interview with Forbes. In the interview, the upcoming Phone 2 is discussed, comparisons to the iPhone are made, and a month is provided for when we’ll see the phone launch.

Nothing announced via the interview that Nothing Phone 2 will launch this July, which is a bit more specific than the “summer” timeframe we were provided with earlier this month. The only specific about the device that was shared is the battery size: 4,700mAh, a bump from last year’s 4,500mAh. If you want more, we also know it will run a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Speaking on transparent hardware design, Pei mentions that, “We have noticed numerous concept designs online inspired by our products, which is a testament to their influence. Furthermore, we have observed a few established brands following the path we have trailblazed with our transparent design identity.”

Nintendo would like a word, Carl.

What we believe he’s referring to is the Beats Studio Buds, which do come in a transparent option. Possible that Beats was inspired by the Nothing Buds? Sure, we’ll give them that, but I feel like claiming Nothing to be the company that trailblazed transparent hardware is a bit of a stretch. It’s been around for quite some time.

July. Transparent Phone 2. Bigger battery. Premium.

// Forbes