Verizon Updates Prepaid Plans by Lowering Prices

Rarely do we see a US wireless carrier lower costs on a set of plans while adding features, but Verizon has done that today with their prepaid line-up. Starting today, Verizon has trimmed its prepaid plan selection down to just three options, all of which have lower starting prices than they previously did.

Verizon now sells a 15GB prepaid plan that starts at $45/mo. They also sell two unlimited plans called Unlimited and Unlimited Plus. The two unlimited plans cost $60/mo and $70/mo with autopay. Previously, these plans all started at $50, $65, and $75.

If you’d like to save an additional $10 per month on each plan, you can sign-up for autopay. Autopay discounts kick in after the first month and drop plan prices to $35 (15GB), $50 (Unlimited), and $60 (Unlimited Plus).

All of those prices may sound familiar and that’s because this line-up used to see its prices hit those low levels, but Verizon made you stick around for 10+ months to earn loyalty discounts before they would lower the cost that far. With these “new” plans, they are giving you those lower prices out of the gate with autopay. If you’d rather not autopay, you can opt for the loyalty discounts to get the price down to those same levels.

For a simple comparison of all of Verizon’s prepaid plans, we have the following:

The biggest features that Verizon wants you to know about its best Unlimited Plus plan are:

50GB of premium network access.

25GB premium hotspot data included, for when you’re on the go.

International features with talk, text, and data to and from Mexico & Canada.

Global Choice included (a $10 value per month) to stay connected with loved ones abroad. And get up to 300 minutes per month to call the country of your choice, depending on the selected country.

5G Ultra Wideband included with speeds up to 10x faster.

Disney+ for 6 months on us, so you can enjoy endless entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nat Geo.

If you’d like to sign-up for Verizon’s updated prepaid plans, head over to their site here.