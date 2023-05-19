Samsung Doubles Your Galaxy S23+ Storage to 512GB for Free

Need a good Samsung Galaxy S23+ deal to head into the weekend with? As a part of Samsung’s Discover week, they are throwing down with a double-the-storage deal, where you’ll get 512GB of storage in an S23+ for the price of the 256GB model. Not bad.

It’s so crazy to think that we are getting phones with 512GB of storage these days like it’s no big deal. Remember the days of 256MB in the original Motorola DROID or buying microSD cards that bumped us up to 32GB? The advancements, they sure have come quickly. But also, you have every right to still be mad that you can’t slap in your own storage.

Anyways, here’s the Galaxy S23+ deal for today:

Samsung Galaxy S23+ (Unlocked) in Phantom Black: $999.99 to start (same price as the 256GB model) – Samsung’s trade-in program is alive here, with trade-ins of other Samsung phones that will fetch up to $700 off instantly. Should you have a phone worth that much, you would pay just $299.99 for a Galaxy S23+ with 512GB storage. That’s a total savings of $820 ($700 trade-in + $120 for double storage).

This is a deal of the day and is limited to today. Want one? Get after it.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Deal Link