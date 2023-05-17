When Google released the May Android update for Pixel phones on the first day of May, we were pleased at the timing after a couple of months where it was anyone’s guess when their Pixel 7 or Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a might see an update. They told us at the time that there were global and T-Mobile builds available, plus Verizon updated its device pages to say that, “Yeah, the update is on time!”

So we thought that you had all seen the May update and all was good. As it turns out, the Verizon Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a update was apparently still very much on a slower schedule. We now know that because Google posted factory image and OTA files for it today, meaning it is now only rolling out today. Google also added new Verizon-specific build numbers to their community support page for the update in silence.

The build for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a on Verizon is TQ2A.230505.002.G1. This build will cover both Verizon and the MVNOs who use their network, like Visible.

Not that we’re really keeping track, but this is the third month in a row that the Verizon Pixel 6 line hasn’t seen monthly updates until the third week of the month. I guess we’ll consider this a trend now and remind owners of these phones that they should no longer expect updates on-time.

Because the images and OTA files have been posted, that should mean that it will rollout over-the-air at any time (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Google Pixel Update Download Links: