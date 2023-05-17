Best Buy is hosting a deal on the Pixel 7 Pro, taking up to $250 off of the device should you choose to activate it today via either AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or Google Fi. Don’t want to activate it? Fine, Best Buy will still give you $100 off the device.

At those discounts, the phone comes down to as low as $649. For the Pixel 7 Pro, that’s a great deal. We still easily recommend this device should you be in need of a fancy new phone today and don’t mind that in a few months we’ll be learning more about the Pixel 8 lineup and then seeing them made available some time around October.

Want the Pixel 7 Pro? Follow the link below.