Another spoiler scenario of a new device has arrived before Google can make it official, this time for the upcoming Pixel Tablet. Thanks to an Amazon Japan listing, we’re pretty sure we know most of the specs for Google’s tablet-that-can-smart-home-hub and could start to focus on a potential price.

The Amazon listing was pulled pretty quickly, but it offers up the Pixel Tablet specs we’ve been asking about, like the display, RAM and storage configurations, camera setup, how many speakers it has, the level of connectivity, and what exactly comes in the box. All of that has essentially been confirmed now, assuming this listing is accurate. We have no reason to believe it isn’t, as the page and imagery all look official.

Here’s the full Pixel Tablet specs list for now:

Display : 10.95″ LCD, 2560×1600

: 10.95″ LCD, 2560×1600 Processor : Tensor G2, Titan M2

: Tensor G2, Titan M2 RAM : 8GB LPDDR5

: 8GB LPDDR5 Storage : 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1)

: 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1) Cameras : Front 8MP, Rear 8MP

: Front 8MP, Rear 8MP Battery : 27Wh

: 27Wh Audio : 4 speakers

: 4 speakers Connectivity : WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB

: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB In the box : Tablet, charging speaker dock, power adapter, start guide

: Tablet, charging speaker dock, power adapter, start guide Model: GA04750

So we’re essentially looking at a Google-made tablet with a high-resoluiton 11-inch LCD display, Tensor G2 from the Pixel 7 Pro, fast 8GB RAM, faster storage up to 256GB (likely no SD support), front and rear 8MP cameras in case you need them, a big enough battery, quad speakers, and WiFi 6E for those keeping up with WiFi standards. That list paints the picture of a solid tablet that should handle most of your daily tasks as it also doubles as a smart home hub to replace our aging Nest Hub devices.

The price listed by Amazon suggests 79,800 JPY, which converts to almost $600 in the US. That conversion works here and there, so I’d hate to tell you to expect to pay $600 for the Pixel Tablet, because it might not. What we do know is that the charging dock with speaker comes in the box. Since that’s part of the magic of this device and might cost $129 on its own, that’s good news.

The Pixel Tablet should come in various colors and this listing confirms Hazel and Porcelain, as well as a June 20 launch.

Would you pay $600 for a Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock? Yeah, we are all hoping Google surprises us with a $299 price tag, but that seems more and more unlikely by the minute.

// reddit | WinFuture