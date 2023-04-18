As we near the year’s most exciting event for Android fans, that of course being Google I/O, we are learning more and more about the expected devices to be showcased by Google’s Pixel division. We have already discussed the Pixel 7a and its reported price bump, but now we’re learning more about the tablet everyone (editor note: ok, probably not everyone) wants to get their hands on — the Pixel Tablet.

According to sources of 9to5Google, the Pixel Tablet will come in four colors. Do we have specifics on these colors? No. Thanks to Google’s own marketing images, we do know we can expect one to be green-ish with black bezels, plus a beige colored tablet with white bezels. Beyond that, it’s a mystery. I could see blue being a possibility, though.

It’s also reported that the Pixel Tablet will come with 8GB RAM, regardless of which storage option you choose. It’s reported there will be two options. 8GB RAM should be plenty of brawn for multitasking and gaming on this tablet.

On a very cool note, the charging dock that we have seen pictured with the device is now reported to be included in the box with the tablet and not a separate purchase. We see this as a big time win, solely because Google could have easily done the more rude thing and made it a separate purchase. Because of this move, though, no charging adapter is included with the device. No surprise there.

While it’s cool that the dock is included, for anyone worrying about USB charging, we’re sure that’s still a thing. In the image above, we can see there still appears to be a dedicated USB port, so if you’re traveling with the device and don’t want to lug around the dock, you’ll be fine.

// 9to5Google