Google is pushing out the May security patch to Pixel Watch owners across the globe today.

Having looked over the changelog, which is a single sentence long, we’re not seeing anything too noteworthy inside. It’s just the May patch. As Google writes, “The May 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.” I suppose they can’t all be showstopper updates.

The new Pixel Watch May update is rolling out globally as build RWDA.230114.013. Google says that the update will start showing up as early as today.

For those in the know, you should be able to force the update onto your watch. We’ve been doing a little Wear OS trick for several years now lets us grab updates immediately. It should work for you if you follow the steps below:

Swipe down the quick settings menu from the top of your watch and tap on the Settings icon

Scroll all of the way to the bottom to “System” and tap

Tap on “System updates”

If no update is available, start tapping towards the top of the screen on the watch icon

Keep tapping. Keep tapping. Keeeeeep tapping.

If an update is available, it should show up and start downloading

Boom.

Be on the lookout!

