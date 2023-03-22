The Pixel Watch March update has been on our radar for a couple of weeks now, even without an initial acknowledgement from Google. But then this week, they confirmed that the March update was here, the build number we had was correct, and that it included a decent-sized list of changes.

I’d imagine that after looking through the list of all that is new, you probably wanted to update as quickly as possible. After all, we are into late March at this point, which is much later than we typically see Google push out Pixel updates.

If you happened to try and check for the update over the past couple of days and were told that your Pixel Watch was up-to-date, take this as a reminder that you can still force through an update with our favorite old Wear OS tapping trick. I just fired up my Pixel Watch, added enough battery to it, and then ran through the trick to pull the update. The update is absolutely live at the moment.

The new Pixel Watch update rolling out as build RWDA.230114.008.R1 (with March security patch) can be pulled to your watch by doing the following:

Swipe down the quick settings menu from the top of your watch and tap on the Settings icon

Scroll all of the way to the bottom to “System” and tap

Tap on “System updates”

If no update is available, start tapping towards the top of the screen on the watch icon

Keep tapping. Keep tapping. Keeeeeep tapping.

If an update is available, it should show up and start downloading

Boom.

Once updated, enjoy the clock when the watch is powered down, rotating the crown to do some sort of AOD adjustment, improved touch sensitivity, and a soon-t0-be-released fix for alarms being delayed.

Who still loves their Pixel Watch?