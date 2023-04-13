Galaxy S23 Ultra Catches the April Android Update

Since we are almost halfway through the month of April, it’s no surprise that both Samsung and Google are deep into updates for their still-supported line-ups of phones. Samsung was first when it updated the Galaxy S21 line, followed by Google pushing updates from the Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 Pro this week. Now, Samsung is adding to its list by updating the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The updates for the Galaxy S23 line aren’t necessarily large and do not appear to be the big camera update that Samsung told us was rolling out globally. It might be another several weeks or into May before that arrives in the US. That’s according to Verizon, who posted changelogs for the S23 line today.

Big Red says the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra update “provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” See, nothing in there about the cameras, but we are getting “performance improvements” of some sort. As a daily user of the Galaxy S23, I can’t exactly say that I’ve been frustrated by the phone’s performance. However, I’m always down for improvements to all aspects of the phone.

The new builds to be on the lookout for are as follows:

Galaxy S23 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.S918USQU1AWC8

: TP1A.220624.014.S918USQU1AWC8 Galaxy S23+ : TP1A.220624.014.S916USQU1AWC8

: TP1A.220624.014.S916USQU1AWC8 Galaxy S23: TP1A.220624.014.S911USQU1AWC8

To grab this latest update, which we are told is already live, head into Settings>Software update and tap “Download and install.” My unlocked Galaxy S23 running on T-Mobile received this update at the beginning of the week. There is a good chance that almost everyone in the US should be seeing it by now.

Let us know if you see any other noteworthy changes, including tweaks to the camera.