Google Chrome Gets “Tuned for Speed” on Android

We all want our internet experiences to be fast, right? Few things about accessing an online property are as frustrating as when that access leads to a slow page load, hang-up, or stutter. Speed. We like speed.

When it comes to Chrome, Google understands that we want that speed to come through and they’ve tweaked Chrome on Android some to focus more than ever on speed. In a post on the Chromium Blog, Google shared a small update about Chrome for Android that should let it run certain benchmarks up to 30% faster on high-end devices.

Specifically, we are talking about Apple’s Speedometer 2.1 benchmark, which Google often focuses on in order to convince the Mac and iPhone users of the world that Chrome is faster (or as fast) as Safari. They are also finding uses for optimizing Chrome on Android to run Speedometer, which can’t be a bad thing.

As for the change they made that is allowing this benchmark to be run 30% faster on high-end Android devices, Google says they “are now targeting them with a version of Chrome that uses compiler flags tuned for speed rather than binary size.” I’m no web developer, so my response to that is – hell yeah, man. All things should be tuned for speed.

If you own a high-end Android device – and we don’t know the criteria behind that designation – enjoy faster Chrome.

Google Play Link: Chrome