Google Chat Gets Material Design 3 UI Update

Google announced a refreshed Google Chat on desktop this week, based on Material Design 3.

Inside, users will find an updated font, nice colors, a rearranged layout, sizing changes for panels within the UI, and more. Specifics include changes to the top app bar, left navigation panel, compose section, a new topic button, plus a change to the thread panel that is located within the direct messages and spaces. It’s a lot of stuff.

This update is said to be rolling out right now to all users. Google states that all users should see it within 15 days.

Personally, I haven’t used Google Chat in quite some time, but this is certainly looking a bit better.

// Google Workspace