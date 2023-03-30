The Samsung Galaxy S23 line launched with one of the best camera solutions in the industry. But now that we’re a month from launch, we get to see the areas of improvement that Samsung has decided to focus on out of the gate. Up first we have the camera, which is getting a big March update.

In a community post, Samsung has announced the “Galaxy S23 Camera / Gallery March update,” with improvements to autofocus, the gallery app, image processing, sharpness from the ultra-wide lens, and a bunch of other fixes.

More specifically on some of these, Samsung seems to confirm it was really sped up the shooting experience. Instead of waiting for focus to completely set, you can now press the shutter button. I can’t imagine what that will mean for the quality of your shots, but it’s a change they’ve included. That means that if you are missing focus a lot, you can go into Settings>Camera Assistant and turn on “Prioritize focus over speed” to try and adjust.

The other noteworthy change comes in the sharpness/flicker when shooting in low light or indoors with the ultra-wde camera. You have a new setting called Super Steady On that should help.

Here’s the full list of changes in the Galaxy S23 Camera March update:

A function has been added to the gallery so that you can immediately delete photos that are being processed immediately after taking them with the camera. For faster photo taking, the AF concept has been changed so that when the user presses the shooting button, the user can take a photo even when the focus is not completely set. However, if you want to shoot after completing Focus as before, please change the settings in the latest Camera Assistant. ※ Camera Assistant > Prioritize focus over speed (focus priority) On Improved sharpness/flicker and added notice when shooting Ultrawide in low light indoors after setting Camera Video Mode > Super Steady On. ※ “To take a good Super Steady photo, I need more light.” Fixed a phenomenon where a green line was displayed on the left side intermittently when shooting in the rear photo mode. Improved image stabilization when shooting with FHD60 after setting Auto FPS Off in rear video. Improved line-shaped banding noise in the sky in mid-low light when shooting high-pixel in low-mid light. Optimized overall sharpness for high-pixel shooting and improved intermittent blurring through OIS stabilization. Fixed a malfunction when shooting after Night Off in low light after selecting Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority in Camera Assistant. ※ Camera Assistant > Shooting Speed ​​> High Resolution > Speed ​​Priority, then Camera > Night Off or Scene Optimizer Off Fixed an issue where face recognition could not be recognized intermittently after ending a 3rd party video call. Stability has been improved for camera movements introduced through other routes.

The update will rollout first in Korea, I’d imagine, likely before the carriers here in the US have approved it. The update is apparently over 900MB in size and carries build number S91xNKSU1AWC8. Because the end of March is here, don’t be surprised if this camera goodness shows up in the Samsung April 2023 update.