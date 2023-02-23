The timing here is a bit weird, but there may be a Pixel Watch update arriving at any minute. The news comes from Verizon who says that new software could show up as early as today with the March security patch.

On Verizon’s software page for the Pixel Watch, they provided details for an update is scheduled for today (February 23) as software version RWDA.230114.008.

The only details they list for the update are that it “provides the most up to date Android Security patches on your device.” This is a pretty standard note from them when a device sees only a monthly patch, so it tells us little.

The timing here is odd in that we aren’t at the beginning of a new month, nor are we in March. We don’t often see devices receive a security patch for a month we are not yet in. Samsung will send an update a day or two early from time to time, but rarely does Google. Google has also been sticking to Mondays to push Pixel Watch monthly updates, like they do with Pixel phones.

If we learn more about this update, we’ll let you know. For now, feel free to try the tapping trick to pull it right away.