Pixel Watch Picks Up February Security Patch

Google began pushing the February security patch out to Pixel owners this morning and we expected it to include the Pixel Watch. While Google hasn’t yet posted details, Verizon has, with the Watch now listed as getting the, “most up to date Android Security patch.”

Once updated, Pixel Watch owners should see software build RWD9.220429.075.

For now, that’s all we have to report. Should we learn more or if Google posts additional details, we’ll update this post.

Go snag it!

// Verizon