In 2022, we saw Google introduce the Pixel Watch with its curved glass design. I tend to liken it more to a waterfall, but what we call it doesn’t really matter. Apple is doing something similar on its Apple Watches. Point being, it is being reported that Samsung will be doing to same thing in 2023, with the Galaxy Watch 6 getting a curved glass design.

Samsung is no stranger to this, as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 had curved glass. That was back in 2019, so while we’re talking about it, if anyone tries to say Samsung is copying what others are doing, please tell them to sit down and be quiet. No one cares. Beyond talks of curved glass, no other details are being shared, especially any information regarding a rotating bezel or at least a capacitive bezel. Given the new design, it will be interesting to see what Samsung comes up with.

On the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, both watches feature completely flat glass, so whatever Samsung does do, we should expect quite a different design from what we got in 2022. To me, this is great, because the smaller Watch 5 was too close to the Watch 4 models anyway. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was hot, but it’s main downside was size. It was monstrous.

Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 later this year.

