Podcasts Coming to YouTube Music

This week at the Hot Pod Summit, the podcasting head of YouTube, Kai Chuk, announced podcasts are officially coming to YouTube Music in the near future.

While not yet available and no official date provided, Chuk did give a few insights into what we can expect from podcasts on YouTube Music. In the conversation, it’s said that YouTube Music will offer ad-supported background listening for podcasts, as well as “enhanced library tools.”

What about Joe Rogan?

As of right now, it’s reported that YouTube Music is not looking to add any exclusive shows or licensed originals. That, of course, could change if YouTube gets some coin to play with to start taking on Spotify and its lineup of podcasts.

We expect an official announcement about this sometime soon. Given YouTube’s position in terms of hosting so much of the world’s audio and visual content on its platform, which is mostly all accessible from YouTube Music, podcasts seem like a great fit and addition for the service.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

// The Verge