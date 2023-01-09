The Google Pixel Watch is picking up another update, which if I’m being honest, is a bit surprising to see. I did not expect Google to provide updates this often, so hopefully they can keep up with a monthly cadence like this.

The update for this month is not big by any means. This is basically just a security patch (“the latest security patches”) that also aims to add a “fix to address 3rd party watch faces turning off after 15 mins with always on display (AOD) enabled.” Alright then.

This new January Pixel Watch update is rolling out immediately to all Pixel Watch models, including both WiFi and LTE variants. To see which build you’ll get, take a look below:

Google Pixel Watch : RWD9.220429.073

: RWD9.220429.073 Google Pixel Watch (JP/TW): RWD9.220429.073.J1

To check for the update, you’ll head into your watch, swipe down the top quick settings menu, then tap on the Settings shortcut. From inside Settings you’ll scroll down to System and then tap “System updates.”

What’s that, your watch says it is up-to-date and there are no updates? We have a trick to force the update. You can read more about it at this post or just start tapping on the little watch icon on that update page. If you tap enough times, the update will start downloading (assuming you have enough battery).