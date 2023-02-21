Remember the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+, the next-gen wearables chip that would bring forth a powerful and important age of smartwatches? Of course you don’t. Qualcomm announced it almost a year ago and hasn’t delivered a single watch with the chip inside. Mobvoi was supposed to at some point in 2022 and then never mentioned the watch again.

That could soon change. An FCC listing showed up this week for an upcoming Mobvoi “Smart Watch” with the model number WH12088. This new device isn’t called out by name, but it is big and has a couple of the specs we would expect in a proper high-end watch. I bet this is the TicWatch Pro 5.

Backing up for a second, Mobvoi really did tease the first Snapdragon W5+ back in July of 2022, saying at the time that it would ship in the “fall.” They then provided a teaser image of it only to never mention the device again. We’re now approaching spring 2023 and are starting to wonder what’s up.

Well, this new Mobvoi watch could be close. The FCC took a look at a “production unit” of the wearable with WiFi, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2 included. It has a massive 611mAh battery and runs software version RMDB.220901.00A, which would be Android 11 and Wear OS 3. Yep, Mobvoi will finally have a watch running Wear OS 3.

As for dimensions, the FCC measured it at 50.1mm wide, but they included the crown. If you take away the crown, which watchmakers don’t typically include, you are probably in the 46 to 48mm range. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra measured in at 47mm, for those curious.

In case you were wondering why we referred to this as the TicWatch Pro 5 and not the TicWatch Pro 4, it’s because 4 is seen as an unlucky number in Chinese culture. Remember, there was no OnePlus 4 either. So the most recent rumor from January has the name as TicWatch Pro 5.

While Mobvoi’s software update reputation is awful these days (none of their watches run Wear OS 3 yet and they provide almost zero communication around why), they do still make pretty solid watch hardware on the high-end. And since this watch will likely be the first to run the Snapdragon W5+, it’s worth getting somewhat excited for.