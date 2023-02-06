We are closing in on what should be a pretty big update in March, but for now, the February Google Pixel update arrived for all of the still-supported Pixel phones from the Pixel 4a up through the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

This should mostly be a bug fixer that has the latest Android security patches. We also hope it means that T-Mobile Pixel phones will finally get an update for the first time in about 3 months. Remember, we reported in January that there was a reported delay for phones being used on T-Mobile (Google Fi too) and that some Pixel devices were still stuck on November’s update. We never did hear back from Google on what might be causing a delay, but will see what we can find once again if T-Mobile customers are left waiting.

UPDATE : Pixel phones connecting to T-Mobile’s network are indeed getting an update. They are all getting their own special builds which you can find below.

As of this moment, Google has posted February factory image and OTA 13.0 files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. If we don’t see an update arrive for a few days, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Global

Pixel 4a: TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 5: TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 6: TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 6a: TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 7: TQ1A.230205.002

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ1A.230205.002

Canada

Pixel 4a: TQ1A.230205.001.B2

Telstra (AU)

Pixel 7: TQ1A.230205.001.A2

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ1A.230205.001.A2

T-Mobile, Google Fi (US)

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Pixel 5: TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Pixel 6: TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Pixel 6a: TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Pixel 7: TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ1A.230205.001.D2

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

