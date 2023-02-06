The Pixel 4 lineup, consisting of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, received its last update back in October, 2022. That was the end of its software support lifecycle. However, this week alongside the February patch for newer Pixel devices, Google has posted images for an update to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

We don’t know what’s inside this update, labeled as TP1A.221005.002.B2, but we are assuming it’s extremely minor. The build number indicates that it’s the exact same October patch it received last year, just with this new B2 portion. When that’s the case, it’s a presumably small change inside.

Google should begin pushing this update shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.