Reported specs for the upcoming OnePlus Pad are making their way online. From them, and the renders we have seen of the device, we’re getting a pretty good idea of what OnePlus intends to offer in its first Android tablet device.

According to @yabhishekhd on Twitter, OnePlus Pad will feature an 11.6-inch high-resolution LCD display with a top refresh rate of 144Hz, as well as HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. The backside of the tablet will feature a 13-megapixel camera while the selfie camera will be an 8MP shooter. Internally, we can expect the Pad to offer MediaTek silicon (which means Mali GPU), plus a 9500mAh battery with wired charging support of up to 67W. Last but not least, stylus support is said to be included.

February 7 (tomorrow) is official announcement day for OnePlus Pad, so we’ll learn more about availability and pricing then. I think we can wait that long, yeah?

Why do I get the hunch that OnePlus isn’t aiming to sell this device in the US? Is it because the US market doesn’t really seem to care for Android tablets? That could be it. Suppose we’ll see what happens tomorrow.

// @yabhishekhd