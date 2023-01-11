The January Pixel update started rolling out to still-supported Pixel phones at the beginning of last week with a handful of bug fixes and the latest security patches. We assumed that it rolled out as usual because Google said it was rolling out right away and our readers didn’t launch a series of complaints about it missing. But today, a reader informed me that they hadn’t seen it yet and so I went looking only to find a number of T-Mobile users wondering where their January update was.

The T-Mobile subreddit is filled with folks (examples here, here, and here) who own a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro that have not yet received the January update. There are complaints on the Google Fi subreddit as well, which would make sense since Fi basically just uses T-Mobile’s network at this point. There are several others with older phones on T-Mobile – like the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a – who also claim to still be stuck on the November update, which is weird and potentially unrelated.

Google has not yet commented on the update being pulled or posted new image files since they released them last week. However, a reddit user who claims to be a T-Mobile employee has shared that the update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 was pulled because of some sort of “issue” that is “specific to T-Mobile.” This person believes the update won’t arrive for weeks, although that could mean later this month. They wouldn’t go into any other details.

We’ve reached out to Google to see if there really is an issue and if we can share with you when an update might arrive. Again, the number of reports of missing updates here is more than just a handful and we do believe something is up. Should we hear back, we’ll be sure to let you know.

As for the older Pixel 4a, 5, and 5a devices being stuck on November’s update, we’re trying to get an answer on that too.

Anyone else not seeing the latest January update for your Pixel? If so, which device and carrier?