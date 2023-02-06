Google’s latest security patch is now rolling out and included inside is a few noteworthy bug fixes and improvements. It’s not a huge list, but hey, it’s something.

For the month of February, Google lists four things, all of which you can view below. If you’re wondering why the list is so bare, it’s likely because we have a quarterly update right around the corner in March. It’s possible Google is saving a bigger list for then. In the meantime, let’s bathe in the awesomeness of, “Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions.” That’s sexy, right?

Check out the full list of changes below.

February 2023 Pixel Update Changes

Accessibility

Fix for issue preventing touch interaction with Braille keyboard in certain conditions

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories

Framework

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work profile calendar information from updating in the background

These changes should be available on all Pixel devices dating back to the Pixel 4a. Enjoy.

// Google