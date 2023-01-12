If you somehow didn’t already know, Samsung will announce the new Galaxy S23 lineup on February 1 at 10am Pacific in San Francisco. We’ll presumably see the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. However, thanks to the interwebz, we’ve had a pretty good idea about what this device looks like since last September. That’s a long time to be waiting, especially for impatient people like us. To help tide us over just a bit more until the official unveiling, here are a few new renders that hit the web this week.

In these renders, we get a good look at what color options will likely be available to the masses. Oddly, the one striking me the most is this “Phantom Black” option. Has Samsung gone with a super sexy flat black option? It appears so, and baby, I’m here for it.

Other color options look to be Botanic Green (also pretty hot), Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower. Long gone are the days where we can just give things a straightforward name. These renders also seem to solidify Samsung’s plans for the cameras on the backside of the devices — three separated camera lenses on a flat surface, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s not bad looking. We’ll see everything in great detail soon enough.

And please, don’t forget to reserve your Galaxy S23 if you do intend on picking one up. Those who do will get a credit of up to $100 for their purchase.

