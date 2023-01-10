With a graphic that plays on the triple camera system featured on the backside of the upcoming Galaxy S23 line, invites are headed out from Samsung to Galaxy Unpacked, set to take place February 1 in San Francisco at 10am Pacific. As a related note, this is the first in-person Unpacked event since 2020.

What will Samsung announce? Well, it’s a safe bet we’ll see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Beyond that, not much is certain. Could we see new Wear OS watches? New earbuds? It’s all possible, but we know for sure we’ll be seeing Samsung’s 2023 premium phone lineup.

Keeping with tradition, Samsung is also opening up device reservations in the US. This is a no money down offer just like previous years. Simply provide Samsung with your email address and a name to reserve your phone. For those who reserve early and purchase a device, you’ll be provided with a $50 credit towards the purchase. If you buy two devices, you’ll get $100 credit.

Mark your calendars, people.