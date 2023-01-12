Samsung announced this morning that fresh software updates are headed to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4 lineup, and Galaxy Watch 5 lineup.

Inside the update that goes live starting today, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro owners can find a new 360 Audio Recording feature. What the heck is that, you ask? When wearing your Buds 2 Pro buds while filming with a Galaxy smartphone, you can enable this feature to pick up 360-degree audio using the earbuds’ built-in mics. According to Samsung, “This is also the first feature in the Galaxy line leveraging LE Audio, an advanced new Bluetooth standard that delivers more complex and richer sound.”

For Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 owners, once this update becomes live in February, you’ll find a new Camera Controller feature. With this, your watch can act as zoom control for your phone’s camera app. Users can either pinch their watch face or give the rotating bezel a spin to control the camera’s zoom.

Again, the update goes live for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units today and the update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 goes live next month.

// Samsung