Avert your eyes if you aren’t big into spoilers. In the images above and below, you’re looking at what could be the Galaxy S23+, scheduled to release early next year in Q1. Naturally, the internet is doing its thing and ensuring we don’t have to wait that long to see what Samsung is cooking up in 2023. We appreciate that.

At quick glance, it appears that Samsung is incorporating the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s rear camera design into the Galaxy S23+, as well as the Galaxy S23 we presume. Each camera has its own spot on the backside, meaning there’s no separate housing. It’s a much cleaner look, in our opinion. For sizing, it’s reported to come in at 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm, which is just slightly larger than the Galaxy S22+ at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm. The screen size is detailed to be 6.6-inches.

Besides the backside, there doesn’t appear to be too much else getting changed. The report claims Samsung is sticking with a 25W charging port (yawn), will likely be powered for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (no shock there), and it will carry model number SM-S9160.

Personally, I like the backside change. I think it’s very clean and it should help with the wobble problem I have with a lot of phones when you place it down onto a flat surface. I can’t stand the wobble-wobble.

We’ll be seeing much more of these devices as we approach 2023. Brace yourselves.

// smartprix