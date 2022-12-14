Motorola Will Update 20 Devices to Android 13

Getting an update to the newest version of Android can be a wonderful experience. It often means that your phone is ready to show off new features and ideas from both Google and your phone’s maker, plus it gets the security situation buttoned up. After all these years, we still love nothing more than letting you know when a major update is on the way.

For Motorola phone owners, getting an update to the newest version of Android is never a quick thing. Motorola is one of the slowest in the industry when it comes to pushing out Google’s newest build. For Android 13, which has been out for months and is on countless phones from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus, Motorola is sticking to their typical, slow-moving schedule. Thankfully, they’ve at least given us a list of phones to expect the update on.

Posted to their dedicated forums through Lenovo’s site, a Motorola rep shared the list of phones that will get an update to Android 13 starting in “early 2023.” That list includes the new Razr (2022), Motorola Edge 30 and 2021-2022 lines, as well as some Moto G devices:

motorola razr (2022)

Motorola edge 30 ultra

motorola edge 30 pro

Motorola edge+ (2022)

Motorola edge 30 fusion

Motorola edge 30 neo

Motorola edge 30

motorola edge (2022)

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 20 lite

moto g stylus 5G (2022)

moto g 5G

moto g82 5G

moto g72

moto g62 5G

moto g52

moto g42

moto g32

I just wish Lenovo could figure out how to be faster. Samsung sure did.

// GSMArena