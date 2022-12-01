It appears that Samsung is in a rush to get as many of its customers upgraded to Android 13 (One UI 5) before the holidays hit. Seeing as how Samsung is the reigning King of Android Updates, this is not shocking and pleases us as mere subjects in its royal software upgrade court.

Getting added to the list of Android 13 upgraded devices is the Galaxy S20 lineup, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That S20 lineup includes the S20, S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 FE is currently not included, but should still see this update at some point soon.

Once updated, here are the software versions you will see.

Galaxy S20 : G981VSQU3GVK1

: G981VSQU3GVK1 Galaxy S20+ : G986USQU3GVK1

: G986USQU3GVK1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQU3GVK1

: G988USQU3GVK1 Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQU3EVK3

Curious what’s inside the Android 13 (One UI 5) upgrade for Samsung devices? Look here.

Go snag ’em!

