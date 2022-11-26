Imagine you own a Pixel 6 and have spent the past year with its quirks and plenty of its flaws, but still sort of enjoy its company. You are OK with the Pixel 6 because it does a lot right, even if that modem needs a regular reboot. What if I told you that you could swap it out for the new and improved, phone-of-the-year level Pixel 7 for $20 (after refund)? You can through the Google Store.

Since Google is running its holiday pricing on the Pixel 7, the price is currently $499, thanks to a $100 discount. That’s for the 128GB model – the 256GB model is also down $100 to $599. Where the $20 price comes through is in the trade-in value Google is currently offering for the Pixel 6. They’ll give you $479 if you have a Pixel 6 with 128GB storage in working or “good” condition. Get your calculator out to check my math, but yeah, I think it checks out.

“But Kellen, is it really worth it?” Yes. It is. The Pixel 7 is probably the best phone for most people today because of its performance, camera, size/design, and price. It was already priced well at $599, but has become an absolute steal during this holiday shopping week with $100 discount.

Coming from a Pixel 6 you are getting an improved processor (and modem), improved overall design, and improved main camera. Sure, it isn’t a massive jump from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7, but it is going to give you a better overall experience for just $20 when Google finally processes your trade-in.

To get the Pixel 7 for $20, you’ll head over to the Google Store, choose a color (Lemongrass pictured here), then 128GB storage (or 256GB if you want to spend more), then the Unlocked model, and then walk through the trade-in section. When you choose the Pixel 6 in this section and fill out the rest of the boxes for your particular model, Google should then show you the estimated $479 value.

To be clear, you will pay $499 today for a Pixel 7. Then, Google will send you a trade-in kit to return your Pixel 6 with (maybe take a video of it). Once they get it and process it, assuming your phone is in the shape you said it was, you’ll get a refund of $479 back to the card you bought your Pixel 7 with.

Pretty great deal if you have a Pixel 6 in hand at the moment.

Google Store Pixel 7 Link