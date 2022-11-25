The Fossil Gen 6 is probably the best Android smartwatch outside of Samusng’s Watch 5 and Google’s new Pixel Watch. It might be a year old at this point, but it still packs enough inside to handle the daily grind as a wrist-based notification and fitness tracking machine.

For Black Friday, Fossil has dropped the price down to $189 ($110 off). If I’m not mistaken, this is the best price on the Gen 6 we’ve seen since it launched.

In case you’ve lost track of the Fossil Gen 6, here’s a quick recap of everything it offers. It features a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, heartrate and SpO2 sensor, 3ATM water resistance, super fast charging, and a 1.28″ round AMOLED display that’s surrounded by a 44mm case. That 44mm case is made of stainless steel and supports 22mm quick-change straps.

Most importantly, the Fossil Gen 6 now runs Wear OS 3, thanks to a big update issued last month. This is Fossil’s first watch on Wear OS 3, so the changes are somewhat substantial, including access to the Fossil companion app instead of the Wear OS app.

We’ve unboxed the Fossil Gen 6 already, but have not yet reviewed it. When it launched, reviewing it seemed pointless without Wear OS 3. I guess now that it has it, maybe it’s time for us to take another look. Thoughts?

If you want Fossil’s current-best watch, you’ll find the $189 price at Amazon with several different strap options.

Amazon Deal Link