While we’re big fans of the Pixel Watch and love to see it receive its first discount, we know the real Black Friday deal you were waiting for involves Google’s new phones. I’m pleased to be able to share with you that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals are now live. Time to get yourself a new phone.

As was previously reported, Google is dropping $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro and $100 off the Pixel 7. Both phones were already priced quite reasonably, so with new starting points of $749 and $499 for the holidays, we won’t hesitate in telling you to run at these discounts and buy one.

I think it’s safe to say that the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are our top phones of 2022. Tim called the Pixel 7 Pro the “perfect” Google phone in his review, while I straight up said the Pixel 7 was the “best” in my review. Google nailed the basics with both phones, while offering the best software experience on Android and giving them incredible cameras. There just isn’t anything to complain about with these phones, especially when you consider how well-priced they are.

So which color of Pixel 7 do you buy? I think for the Pixel 7 Pro, that Hazel color is quite lovely. It has a sophistication to it, without being over-the-top. In person, it very much looks like a muted grey-green and is without a doubt the best for the 7 Pro. On the Pixel 7 side, I’ve spent the most time with the Lemongrass model, but I’m not sure I’d recommend it. It’s fun! It’s also a very yellow tone that I could see myself getting tired of before long. I’d probably go with the white or Snow model if I had to do it all over again. The black versions of each are going to be disgusting with fingerprints within minutes of you owning one, so maybe avoid those if you plan to not use a case.

Is this the best BF 2022 deal? Probably.

Shop Pixel 7 Black Friday: