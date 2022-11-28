Droid Life

Pixel Watch LTE Gets First Discount, Down to $349 at Target

1
Google Pixel Watch Review

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

For what we assume is a very limited time, you can now snag Google’s Pixel Watch (LTE) at a discounted price over at Target. The price is down to $349, which is $50 off the LTE model’s usual price. As far as we know, this is the first discount the LTE model has received, so if you’ve been waiting, you best hurry.

Units appear to be moving fast. Currently, the only option in stock is the Silver/Chalk option, so again, if you have been wanting the LTE model at a discounted price point, don’t delay.

Follow the link below to pick one up.

Target Link

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
1  Comment

Back to Top